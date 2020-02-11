Thousands of students, dozens of missed school days, no end in sight
Measuring the impact of ongoing job action by teachers and other education staff on students in Ottawa and the surrounding region.
Measuring the impact of rotating strikes by teachers on eastern Ontario
Nearly one million elementary students across Ontario have missed school this year because of strikes by teachers and other education staff.
But the youngest kids aren't the only ones feeling the effects of the ongoing labour dispute.
All four major teachers' unions in Ontario are engaged in job action to put pressure on the province during contract negotiations.
Here's how that looks in eastern Ontario, by the numbers.