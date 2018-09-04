First-name basis: No more 'Mr.' or 'Mrs.' in the classroom
Teachers shedding surnames in bid to build rapport with students
Teachers at some Ottawa schools are breaking with tradition by asking students to call them by their first name.
Joel Westheimer, a professor at the University of Ottawa's faculty of education and regular CBC contributor, told Ottawa Morning host Hallie Cotnam that more casual approach to the teacher-student paradigm can help ease tensions in the classroom.
"Students and teachers have to feel comfortable," said Westheimer, who goes by "Dr. Westheimer," "Mr. Westheimer" or "Joel," depending on his own students' comfort level. "I spend a lot of time paying attention to the way relationships are built in my classrooms, and the way students connect with me."
However, the teachers must be comfortable with it, too.
"I never think that teachers should be forced to do this," Westheimer said.
Here's some of the reaction to the new, more casual approach some teachers are taking.
No! It’s a show of respect for their elders. What kind of people are we trying to raise?—@willywillster
I'm an EA and I've always asked the students to call me just Lily. It doesnt matter what they call me; respect is shown through how we treat one another.—@Lilzillaz
Unless stated otherwise its just polite to call your teacher Mrs. ma'am or Professor.—@karinakn12
Totally depends. When I’ve worked with teens who were at risk, making a personal connection with an adult who respected them and wanted to work WITH them, as a partner, was a huge factor in their success. First names help, there.—@jenniferbritton
With files from CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning
