1 dead in snowmobile crash near Little Silver Lake

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Little Silver Lake in Tay Valley, Ont.

Officers with the Lannark County Ontario Provincial Police were called to a forested area at around 11:20 p.m.Thursday night, according to a news release.

Life saving measures were taken but a 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been riding alongside a friend, who was on a separate snowmobile. The other driver wasn't involved in the crash and was uninjured.

Little Silver Lake is approximately 90 km southwest of Ottawa.