1 dead in snowmobile crash near Little Silver Lake
New

Provincial police are investigating a single snowmobile crash near Little Silver Lake in Tay Valley, Ont. that has left a 36-year-old man dead.

36-year-old man pronounced dead at scene

CBC News ·
Lanark County OPP are investigating after a man died in a snowmobile crash near Little Silver Lake. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Little Silver Lake in Tay Valley, Ont.

Officers with the Lannark County Ontario Provincial Police were called to a forested area at around 11:20 p.m.Thursday night, according to a news release.

Life saving measures were taken but a 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been riding alongside a friend, who was on a separate snowmobile. The other driver wasn't involved in the crash and was uninjured. 

Little Silver Lake is approximately 90 km southwest of Ottawa. 

