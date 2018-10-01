Skip to Main Content
Man charged in fatal ATV crash
A 41-year-old man is facing charges after a fatal ATV collision in Lanark Highlands Township over the weekend.

42-year-old woman from Tay Valley Township was killed in Saturday crash

CBC News ·
A 41-year-old man is facing charges after a fatal ATV collision in Lanark Highlands Township over the weekend.

Police and paramedics were called to a crash on Lavant Mill Road at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police wrote in a news release.

Jennifer Ann Stanzel, a 42-year-old from Tay Valley Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old man from Tay Valley Township has been charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to provide a breath sample.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

Lavant Mill Road is about 100 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

