Make your own holiday cocktails and mocktails

Smaller, more intimate gatherings are on tap for this second, COVID-affected holiday season.

But that doesn't mean your holiday needs to compromise on taste.

Yvonne Langen, the food and beverage blogger behind Taste and Tipple, gave All In A Day host Alan Neal a primer on holiday drink ideas this week.

"Save yourself some stress by preparing a mulled wine like my Glühwein or another pitcher cocktail — so you're not trapped behind the bar shaking drinks instead of spending quality time with your loved ones."

Her "Let's Get Blitzen" annual cocktail advent calendar includes this and other drinks to see you through the holiday. You can download it here.

Langen also encourages people to be mindful of guests who don't drink alcohol. To that end, treat those guests "with the same quality of hospitality by stocking up on non-alcoholic spirits and having some zero-proof cocktail recipes on hand."

Here are two options from Langen's e-book:

Glühwein

A set-it-and-forget-it cocktail for your holiday entertaining pleasure. (Submitted by Yvonne Langen)

Ingredients:

1 bottle Syrah

12 oz cream sherry

10 oz Strega or Yellow Chartreuse

Peels and juice from ½ an orange

1 oz gingerbread syrup

3 cinnamon sticks

Garnish: cinnamon stick, star anise, orange peel

Instructions: Add all ingredients into a slow cooker and set temperature to "low" for approximately one hour. Switch to "keep warm" and serve in heatproof mugs. Garnish each glass with a swath of orange peel, cinnamon stick, and star anise.

St. Nick's Shandy

St. Nick's Shandy, handy for people who avoid alcohol in their beverages. (Submitted by Yvonne Langen)

Ingredients:

2 oz Søbrii 0-Tequila

1 oz lime clementine cordial

1/3 oz lemon juice

Non-alcoholic beer (pale ale or lager)

Garnish: freshly grated nutmeg

Instructions: Add Søbrii 0-Tequila, lemon juice, and cordial to a double rocks glass, stir well to combine. Add one large ice cube and top with non-alcoholic beer. Garnish with a dusting of freshly grated nutmeg.