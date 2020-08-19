Crashed tanker truck that spilled tar into wetland hauled away

The tanker truck was loaded onto a flatbed truck by crews overnight Tuesday. (OPP East Region)

A tanker truck has been removed from a water-filled ditch in Kingston, Ont., nearly a week after it crashed on Highway 401 and spilled liquid tar into a nearby wetland.

Ontario Provincial Police closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just west of Kingston overnight Tuesday so that the truck could be lifted out of the ditch and loaded onto a flatbed truck.

One eastbound lane has since reopened.

Police said last week the truck had struck a guard rail before it crashed into the ditch.

The incident damaged its fuel tanks and caused the contents of its trailer, liquid tar, to leak.

The Ministry of the Environment managed the cleanup.