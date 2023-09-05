Trial for convoy leaders Lich and Barber starts with police witness

The high profile trial of two "Freedom Convoy" leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber began Tuesday, with Crown lawyers calling on an Ottawa police officer to testify.

The court was shown an 11-minute video of police footage gathered during the protests that became known as the "Freedom Convoy" in February 2022.

Lich and Barber helped lead thousands of protesters and a convoy of truckers to Ottawa, who occupied the streets of Ottawa for nearly four weeks. They rallied the protesters, and told them to "hold the line" when police tried to break up the honking crowds. They also raised millions of dollars for the movement.

The charges against Lich and Barber include mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

During opening statements at the Ontario Court of Justice, Crown lawyer Tim Radcliffe said the case is not about Lich and Barber's political views, but instead how they "crossed the line" in committing the crimes they're accused of.

Lich and Barber have maintained the protests were organized to end COVID-19 mandates.

Lich, Barber arrive at court for 'Freedom Convoy' trial Duration 0:36 Tamara Lich and Chris Barber walked into the Ottawa courthouse Tuesday morning marking the start of a much anticipated trial for the two leaders of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" protests.

22 witnesses expected, including former mayor

A small crowd of supporters gathered in and outside the Ottawa courthouse Tuesday. Lich and Barber arrived shortly before the proceedings began and were greeted by their fans.

The two sat in the first row of seats behind their lawyers, flanked by a courtroom of supporters and other onlookers, including news reporters.

Lich arrived in a navy blue suit and crisp white shirt. Barber arrived in a plaid shirt and jeans.

Chris Barber walks into court on Tuesday in Ottawa. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Day one of the trial began Tuesday with Crown lawyers detailing some of the evidence they intend on calling.

Their highly anticipated, judge-alone trial will hear from several witnesses and view hundreds of pieces of evidence, including 50 videos. The trial is expected to last at least 16 days.

Radcliffe said around 22 witnesses are expected to be called, including senior Ottawa police leadership, city officials and people who lived and worked downtown during the protests in February 2022.

Former Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and other people working in his office during the convoy are also expected to appear on the stand.