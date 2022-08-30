Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023

Two main Freedom Convoy organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.

The protesters blocked roads with big rigs and other vehicles for three weeks as the city fell into what many officials have described as a state of "lawlessness."

Lich and Barber were both arrested the day before hundreds of police officers in tactical gear moved in to remove the protesters from the roads around Parliament Hill in February.

The pair are co-accused of mischief, obstructing police, and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

Barber was released on bail the following day while Lich remained in custody. She was denied bail but sought a review of that decision, and was granted bail in early March.

Lich was arrested again June 27 on allegations that she had breached bail conditions. Her bail was revoked, but after seeking another review Lich was released on bail for the second time on July 26.

The trial is expected to start at the beginning of September next year and last about 16 days.

Lich and Barber are under strict court instructions not to communicate with each other or with other convoy organizers unless under the supervision of their lawyers.