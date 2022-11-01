Lich, Barber trial to restart with ruling on resident testimony

The judge overseeing the criminal matter for two leaders of what became known as the "Freedom Convoy" is expected to decide whether Ottawa residents will be able to testify when the trial resumes Wednesday.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, who is overseeing the matter, had reserved a decision since the early days of the slow-moving trial.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police for their role in the weeks-long protest in January and February 2022.

The Crown included several Ottawa residents and businesses on its proposed witness list and wants to use their testimony to show the court how the protest disrupted and intimidated people and businesses in the city.

Lawyers for Lich and Barber say that perspective isn't needed because the two accused are prepared to admit illegal activity took place during the weeks-long protest in Ottawa's downtown core.

The trial sat for 13 days in September and was originally scheduled to take 16 in total, but the Crown's case has moved at a slow pace and additional dates are being added.

Throughout the trial so far, Crown lawyers have argued the protest was anything but peaceful and introduced evidence gathered during the protests to demonstrate Lich and Barber "crossed the line" in committing the crimes they're accused of.

The defence is arguing Lich and Barber consistently promoted peace and tried working with the city and police while they were in Ottawa.