Convoy protest organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber arrested in Ottawa

Two key organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, have been arrested in Ottawa, CBC News has learned.

Lich was arrested Thursday evening and Barber earlier in the day by Ottawa police. Both remain in police custody and are expected to be charged criminally, according to sources.

The two have been described as key leaders of the protest in Ottawa, which has now hit the three-week mark.

Their arrests were among several made Thursday. Barber was seen a few blocks from Parliament Hill in handcuffs between two police officers.

Lich confirmed to The Canadian Press earlier Thursday that she was there when Barber, a trucker from Saskatchewan, was arrested and led away.

Lich said she was resigned to the fact that she was going to jail, adding her personal bank account had been frozen.

Tamara Lich, an organizer of Ottawa's protest, speaks with police liaison officers Feb. 10, 2022. Sources say she was arrested on Feb. 17, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/Reuters)

They are two of the three protest organizers named in a proposed class-action lawsuit filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice by lawyer Paul Champ on behalf of his client, 21-year-old public servant Zexi Li.

The suit also name fellow convoy organizer Benjamin Dichter.

Earlier this month, Barber responded to criticism that the protest was negatively affecting Ottawa residents by saying organizers had "empathy" for local residents.

"We understand your frustration and genuinely wish there was another way for us to get our message across, but the responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians who have [preferred] to vilify and call us names rather than engage in respectful, serious dialogue," he said at the time.

When asked about Barber's arrest, Ottawa police said they do not confirm or deny investigations about people until charges are laid.

