Model volunteers: Talent agency fills U-Haul with food, clothing for the Bahamas

An Ottawa talent agency with a personal connection to the Bahamas brought actors, models and other volunteers together Saturday to fill a truck with donations for people rebuilding after Hurricane Dorian.

Angie Sakla-Seymour and her husband Lou Seymour are now driving that U-Haul to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to meet up with a boat on Tuesday.

That boat that will then ferry food, clothing, water and medication to the island of Grand Bahama. Once they're on the island, another vehicle will load up skids with the goods for further distribution.

"To see all this love just coming for strangers, people they don't even know ... is very emotional," said Sakla-Seymour, who runs Angie's Models & Talent International, before they hit the road.

"We want to make sure it reaches people," added Seymour, who grew up in Freeport and still has family members on the island.

A man and woman walk through the rubble in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island. (Dante Carrer/Reuters)

60 killed, 500 missing

Seymour's sister, her husband and their little boy were stuck on the roof their home for 36 hours after the Category 5 hurricane struck the island on Labour Day.

Sixty people were killed and another 500 remain missing, according to the most recent numbers from the United Nations.

The storm waters have receded, but the two hardest-hit islands, Abaco and Grand Bahama, remain mostly without electricity and water.

On Friday the UN put out an appeal for $10 million in additional aid.

Seymour said he was determined to deliver the goods himself, as he was concerned about aid not getting where it's needed most.

He first wanted to hire a plane, but they ended up getting so many donations that he decided that driving them down with a truck was a better option.

They also raised thousands of dollars through fundraising events, including a runway show last weekend.

Abbie McDonald, 9, put together a show-and-tell for her class to convince them to collect food donations for people still recovering from Hurricane Dorian. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

'It's really touching'

"What happened in the Bahamas was so bad," said nine-year-old Abbie McDonald, who took the call for donations to heart.

She put together a show-and-tell for her class and convinced kids and their families to collect food for the effort.

"With all the food we collected, I hope we can help a whole neighbourhood," she said.

"It's really touching," said Sam-Ashe Arnold, who pitched in after his mom asked him to help.

"People are leaving notes in some of the clothes, like 'We're praying for you' and stuff like that. So there's a lot of kindness around here."

Carline Rameau, left, and her 17-year-old daughter Prisca Azulphar are both survivors of the earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010. Rameau said she drove from Laval, Que., to help Saturday. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

'A lot of emotion'

Carline Rameau came all the way from Laval, Que., to sort clothes and pack boxes Saturday.

The Haitian native was forced to flee to Canada in the wake of the earthquake that demolished much of the island's infrastructure in 2010.

"It touches me, personally," said Rameau, whose 17-year-old daughter has taken part in runway shows with the agency.

"It brings up a lot of emotion, because we went through this kind of disaster."