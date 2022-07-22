Have you experienced discrimination in Ottawa? We want to hear from you

The City of Ottawa recently approved its first-ever strategy aimed at tackling systemic racism at the municipal level. Before the first phase of the strategy begins in 2023, we'd like to hear your stories of discrimination in this city.

People across the city interact with municipal services on a daily basis, whether it be calling the police, riding the bus, renewing your pet licence or finding affordable housing. In some instances, people have experienced systemic racism or discrimination while accessing these services.

With the election on the horizon, CBC wants to highlight these stories and hold the candidates accountable on this issue.

What has your experience been like with city services? Have you experienced systemic racism with municipal services? Have you experienced discrimination?

Share your story in the form below.