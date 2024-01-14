How are Syrian refugees in Ottawa doing? This professor wants to find out

An Ottawa-born professor now working in Pennsylvania has been awarded a prestigious Fulbright scholarship to research the experiences of Syrian refugees in Canada's capital.

Samer Abboud is an associate professor of global interdisciplinary studies at Villanova University. His research has broadly focused on Syria and the ongoing civil war, which broke out in 2011.

About four years ago, Abboud said, he became interested in learning about the experiences of displaced Syrians.

"I was born and raised in Ottawa, so [the city] seemed like an ideal place for me to come and learn about the lives of Syrians so many years after the conflict began," Abboud told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

The first wave of Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war arrived in Canada in late 2015. More than 1,700 Syrians came to Ottawa that first year.

Based on his initial research and interviews, Abboud said the experience of Syrian refugees in Canada can vary depending on where they live.

He added that Ottawa is different from other Canadian cities because of its large Arabic-speaking population and its status as the country's capital, which helps refugees access resources they may not have in rural areas.

These refugees can struggle, Abboud said. During his interviews, he's heard about challenges with neighbours, schools and the court system.

Abboud said he's also interested in learning how refugees perceive their future in Canada and how they understand themselves as being Canadian.

"It really does vary," Abboud said, noting that some refugees have told him they're settled and happy, while others wish to return home and "long for a different kind of life."

"That's understandable given the circumstances of their movement away from Syria," Abboud said.

While refugees can return to Syria, Abboud said the conditions in the country remain concerning. There's still no negotiated political solution to the conflict, he said, and few protections for people who want to return.

Abboud also referenced a property law passed in 2018 that allows the Syrian government to confiscate residents' property unless they provide proof of ownership. Human Rights Watch has said the bill "will create a major obstacle to returning home for displaced residents."

Abboud said there's a lot of information about the support Canada gave to Syrian refugees in the short term, but he's not sure if there's enough on how refugees fare long after they arrive in their new country.

"I'm hoping this research can inform conversations about that."