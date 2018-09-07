Court vindicates Sylvain Tanguay after firing from Outaouais police

The former head of criminal investigations for the rural police force that handles Quebec's Outaouais region has won an appeal in court after being fired last year.

Sylvain Tanguay was dismissed as head of criminal investigations in June 2017 following an internal investigation.

Tanguay was accused of harassing both civilian and police staff and using inappropriate language and gestures toward municipal employees, according to the court decision obtained by Radio-Canada.

In the decision dated Aug. 22, 2018, the administrative and appeals division of the Court of Quebec concluded that those allegations were not supported by evidence.

It said the police force made a quick decision on unjustified allegations without waiting for the conclusion of an external investigation by Quebec's provincial police.

The three judges on the case also rejected the harassment allegations themselves, saying Tanguay appeared to have been doing his duty.

The municipality has been ordered to compensate Tanguay for his lost salary, with interest, along with reimbursing more than $190,000 in legal fees.

Timeline

The court decision described Tanguay as having an excellent reputation as a police officer after being hired in 1998, rising through the ranks until he was promoted to deputy director of public safety in July 2015.

In that role, he was later put in charge of a zero tolerance policy on the misuse of police time and resources, especially during night shifts, the documents said.

That's when the allegations against Tanguay began to surface, the court documents said.

MRC des Collines police cover the area surrounding the City of Gatineau. (Jean-Sebastien Marier.)

The municipality commissioned a third-party investigation into Tanguay's behaviour, which didn't ask Tanguay for his version of events, according to the court.

At the end of February 2017, Tanguay was suspended with pay.

In May 2017, the Sûreté du Québec told the municipality the criminal prosecutor's office would not be pursuing criminal charges against Tanguay after its own investigation.

Weeks later, Tanguay was fired.

Municipality being sued

Thomas Villeneuve, Tanguay's lawyer, told Radio-Canada he is pleased with the court's decision and that his client will be continuing his lawsuit against the municipality, perhaps even increasing his claim of damages.

In a written statement, the MRC des Collines confirmed it received the court's decision.

The statement went on to say the MRC will be studying the judgment in detail and won't make any comment, given the circumstances.

Radio-Canada requested a statement from MRC des Collines police, who referred the request to senior management.

They have not provided an official statement.