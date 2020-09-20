Outaouais municipal official killed in motorcycle crash
Sylvain Bégin, the director general for the small Outaouais community of Île-du-Grand-Calumet, Que., died when his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Highway 148 Saturday evening.
Sylvain Bégin was heading east on the highway when his motorcycle collided with an SUV at the rue Poirier intersection in the town of Mansfield-et-Pontefract, Que.
The 50-year-old was taken to hospital, police said, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old woman from Ontario, was also transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The Sûreté du Québec continues to investigate.
With files from Radio-Canada