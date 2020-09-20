Outaouais municipal official killed in motorcycle crash

A western Quebec municipal official was killed Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash on Highway 148.

Sylvain Bégin was heading east on the highway when his motorcycle collided with an SUV at the rue Poirier intersection in the town of Mansfield-et-Pontefract, Que.

The 50-year-old was taken to hospital, police said, where he was pronounced dead.

Bégin was the director general for the small Outaouais community of Île-du-Grand-Calumet, Que., approximately 100 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.

The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old woman from Ontario, was also transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sûreté du Québec continues to investigate.