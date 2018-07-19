Sword pulled during Kingston fracas

A disagreement between two men in Kingston, Ont., Wednesday morning turned medieval when one of the men pulled out a sword, police said.

Kingston police said a 26-year-old man arrived at an address on Cherry Street to retrieve some belongings from the other man, 30.

An argument ensued between the 26-year-old and a third man sitting in a car with the 30-year-old. The argument escalated and the 30-year-old suddenly produced a sword, police said.

The 26-year-old responded by punching out the car's passenger side window.

Police locate sword

Witnesses called police to report a fight involving a man with a sword. When officers arrived they found the 26-year-old bleeding from an injury to his hand.

The 30-year-old then returned to the scene and began yelling at the younger man. Both men were arrested, and police retrieved the sword from its hiding place.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with mischief, and the 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Both men were held at Kingston police headquarters to await bail hearings.