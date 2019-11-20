'Switch issue' halts LRT during snowstorm

A "switch issue" has brought the eastern stretch of Ottawa's light rail line to a halt, OC Transpo says.

The agency announced around 6:30 p.m. that trains were no longer running between Hurdman and Blair stations — the same part of the line that was down for nearly 15 hours when an 80-metre power wire broke Thursday.

As of 7 p.m., replacement buses were ferrying customers between Blair and St-Laurent stations, OC Transpo said.

It's not clear if the switch issue is weather-related. Ottawa is currently under a snowfall warning, with as much as 20 centimetres of snow possible by Sunday morning.

Trains are running normally between St-Laurent and Tunney's Pasture stations.