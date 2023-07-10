Swimmer pulled from western Quebec lake later pronounced dead

Police in western Quebec say a 60-year-old woman who had been swimming was found unconscious in a lake in La Pêche Sunday afternoon and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said in a news release Sunday they were called to the western shore of lac à la Truite northeast of Wakefield around 1:20 p.m.

The victim was with her husband, knew how to swim and was in open water with a swimming buoy, according to police. They said her death is under investigation and evidence points to her drowning.

There were at least two other water emergencies in the Ottawa-Gatineau area this past weekend.

Searchers found a man's body in the Baskatong Reservoir north of Maniwaki, Que., Sunday evening near where he went missing while boating the previous day.

A 17-year-old girl was also taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from the Ottawa River near Britannia Beach in Ottawa on Sunday evening.