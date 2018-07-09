Swimmer drowns in Ottawa River

A 22-year-old man from Markham, Ont., drowned while swimming in the Township of Whitewater Region on Friday evening, OPP say.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the Ottawa River in Foresters Falls, about 120 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

The man, a guest of OWL Rafting, was swimming when he went underwater, OPP said in a news release issued Monday.

He was found and pulled to shore, where CPR was started. Paramedics arrived and took him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim has been identified as Charles "Chuck" Ozulumba. The coroner's office is investigating with help from Renfrew OPP.

An autopsy examination has been scheduled. OPP said foul play is not suspected.