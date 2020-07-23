Swimming is my lifeline, and the pandemic's second wave looms large

After nearly four months of pool closures, I recently went swimming for the first time. Just being able to kick and breathe and feel the blood circulating in my veins was incredible and gave me the rush of energy I had been missing for way too long. That first dip at Plant Bath made me feel better than I have in months.

Though many pool regulars likely shared my joy, this was especially good news for me, after months of worry about what the extended COVID-19 closure would mean.

Got a story for our Point of View section? Email us with your idea.

Working out in a swimming pool has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I was born with weaker muscles, which means I need to use a wheelchair. I also have scoliosis, which affects my back. On the recommendation of doctors and physiotherapists, I started getting hydrotherapy at age 2.

Mary Jane Clinkard has been swimming as a way to keep her muscles strong since she was 2 years old, doing laps three times a week for decades. That all stopped when the pandemic shut down pools for months. (Submitted by Mary Jane Clinkard)

This strengthened my muscles, improved my mobility and helped me to develop a love for water. Once I was old enough to learn to swim, I started doing laps three times a week.

When I moved to Ottawa 25 years ago, one of the first things I did was visit as many pools as I could to find one which met my needs and fit my schedule.

Getting enough exercise is important for everyone, but for me, it is essential. Swimming is not just my main form of exercise — it is my lifeline. The buoyancy of water helps to stabilize me and provides enough resistance to build muscles and keep my joints flexible.

Mary Jane Clinkard is thrilled to be able to swim again after nearly four months of COVID-19 pool closures. But she's worried about the potential for a second wave that could shut these facilities down again. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

When I am in the water, I am able to move my body in ways that I can't on land. My back is also straighter in the water, which helps me to maintain good posture.

Last year, I was diagnosed with arthritis in my hip. Swimming became even more important. Kicking in the water helps to strengthen the muscles near the joint and reduces stiffness and pain.

Getting enough exercise is important for everyone, but for me, it is essential. Swimming is not just my main form of exercise — it is my lifeline. - Mary Jane Clinkard

Over the years, swimming regularly has allowed me to be physically strong enough to live independently in an apartment and work full time.

Swimming has increased my cardiovascular strength and has helped me control my weight, which makes it easier for me to transfer in and out of my wheelchair.

Mary Jane Clinkard says that after four months without exercizing in water, she noticed transfers to and from her wheelchair were less smooth. She tried to maintain her independence by doing exercises like this one. (Submitted by Mary Jane Clinkard)

I do have other land exercises I can do using ankle weights, but they are not as beneficial as swimming as they don't allow me to exercise my whole body at once.

The closure of the pools and gyms on March 16th left those of us who rely on these facilities with few options.

During several of PM Justin Trudeau's media appearances in March, he told Canadians to stay active by going for a jog or a bike ride. I found those comments to be discouraging because they are activities that myself and others cannot do.

With limited options, I did my best to cope by doing exercises and being careful when transferring in and out of my wheelchair to prevent injuries.

I was experiencing more arthritic pain and some of my transfers were not as smooth as they normally are. I was also worried — and still am — about the long-term loss of muscle tone with so many months out of the pool. Muscle rebuilding doesn't happen overnight.

At my most recent swim, the facility did an excellent job of ensuring safety of swimmers and staff by limiting the number of people in the pool and changeroom and ensuring mask-wearing.

I am grateful that these facilities are opening up again for myself and the many others who rely on pools and gyms to stay healthy.

But I am concerned about what would happen if there is a second wave of COVID-19.

Mary Jane Clinkard was frustrated by Justin Trudeau's suggestion that people go for a jog or ride a bike during the pandemic. She says swimming is the only form of exercize that works to keep her muscles strong enough to live independently. (Submitted by Mary Jane Clinkard)

Mary Jane Clinkard is a public servant and avid swimmer in Ottawa.