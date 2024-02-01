Person rescued, firefighter hurt in Sandy Hill fire

A person was rescued from a burning building on Sweetland Avenue in central Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood Thursday morning, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

A firefighter was also hurt when they fell through a floor, the service said in a post on X.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson said no firefighters had to be taken to hospital. Another adult was taken to one to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters posted around 6:15 a.m. about a fire near the north end of Sweetland, near Laurier Avenue E.

They didn't indicate what kind of a building is on fire.

Another look at the burning building. (Justin Wang)

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area. Ottawa police have closed Sweetland and Osgoode Street around their intersection.

Hydro Ottawa's outage map also says power is out for hundreds of customers in the area and that's affecting some traffic lights. It said those outages are because of a different fire.