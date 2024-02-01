Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Person rescued, firefighter hurt in Sandy Hill fire

A person was rescued from a burning building on Sweetland Avenue Thursday morning, according to Ottawa Fire Services. A firefighter was also hurt when they fell through a floor. All injuries are considered minor, paramedics say.

Minor injuries from fire on Sweetland Avenue, south of Laurier

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
Firefighters look up at flames coming from a window of a brick building on a winter morning.
Ottawa firefighters at a burning building on Sweetland Avenue in Sandy Hill Feb. 1, 2024. (Scott Stilborn/X)

A person was rescued from a burning building on Sweetland Avenue in central Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood Thursday morning, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

A firefighter was also hurt when they fell through a floor, the service said in a post on X.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson said no firefighters had to be taken to hospital. Another adult was taken to one to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters posted around 6:15 a.m. about a fire near the north end of Sweetland, near Laurier Avenue E. 

They didn't indicate what kind of a building is on fire.

Flames come from the top of a low-rise brick building on a winter morning.
Another look at the burning building. (Justin Wang)

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area. Ottawa police have closed Sweetland and Osgoode Street around their intersection.

Hydro Ottawa's outage map also says power is out for hundreds of customers in the area and that's affecting some traffic lights. It said those outages are because of a different fire.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andrew Foote

Digital reporter

Andrew Foote has been covering Ottawa-area news for the CBC since February 2013 after graduating from Carleton University. He can be reached at andrew.foote@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now