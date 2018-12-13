Emailed bomb threats demand bitcoin, police say

Numerous businesses and individuals in the Ottawa-Gatineau area have reported receiving threatening emails demanding payment in bitcoin, Ottawa police said Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon there had been more than 10 reported cases of emailed bomb threats, police said.

So far all the threats have been deemed unfounded.

Police in Ottawa and Gatineau are investigating.

Police are advising anyone who receives such an email not to respond to the demands, and to call 613-236-1222 ext. 7300 or report the threat online.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.