Swastikas spray-painted on benches, signs in Kanata

Residents of Kanata woke up Wednesday morning to find hate graffiti spray-painted on benches and signs in their community.

Stenciled swastikas were spray-painted overnight on benches and a sign at Bluegrass Park on Bridgestone Drive, and on a bench and the side of the building at Bridlewood Community Elementary School on Bluegrass Drive.

Ottawa police were called to Bridgestone Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and to Bluegrass Drive at about 9:45 a.m.

Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley called the graffiti "disgusting," and said he's heard reports of similar incidents earlier this summer.

The Kanata resident who snapped this photo said he was 'very upset' to see the graffiti in his neighbourhood park. (Jordan Huntington)

"It's one thing to paint your name on something — that's graffiti — but this goes beyond graffiti. This is a message of hate and I find that disgusting and it has no place in my community," he said.

Hubley's ward has a large neighbourhood watch network, and he said he planned to get volunteers up to speed and on the lookout for suspicious behaviour.

"I will be reaching out to them. We will also go onto the different community websites and ask people to keep a very vigilant eye on the sites that have been attacked, and we'll catch this person," he said.

The Ottawa police investigation continues. No arrests have been made.