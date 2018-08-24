Activist removes swastikas from western Quebec overpass

An activist took matters into his own hands and removed hate graffiti from a western Quebec highway overpass Friday, after learning repeated calls to the provincial government yielded no results.

Corey Fleischer, founder and CEO of Erasing Hate, drove an hour and a half from Montreal to clean off the graffiti with a pressure washer the same day he heard of vandalism on the side of the de la montée Parent overpass near Thurso, Que., about 45 kilometres east of Gatineau.

"This isn't something that you leave up for a month. This isn't something you leave up for a day. This is an emergency thing, you literally stop what you're doing and get over here," Fleischer said.

He said the longer you leave paint on concrete, the more chance it has to seep in, which makes it harder to remove.

"There's not a large graffiti issue in this area. It's not like they're caught up doing a million different things and this should've been dealt with accordingly right away."

He said he started doing clean-up work because hate graffiti isn't taken seriously enough and that problem isn't limited to Quebec.

Fleischer says he drove from Montreal on his day off to remove the graffiti as soon as he heard of the messages scrawled on the overpass. (Jérôme Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

Josée Madéia Cyr-Charlebois was driving east on Highway 50 to her home in Saint-André-Avellin​ when she noticed the messages scrawled in black paint more than a month ago. She said she reported it to police and the province.

"I think it's awesome that he came all the way here to do this. I'm grateful. I'm saddened that the [Quebec's Ministry of Transport] and the Sûreté du Québec did not respond and that my elected officials did not respond," she said.

Cyr-Charlebois said she told her son Fleischer's actions demonstrate that there are people who care about fighting hateful messages and beliefs.

The graffiti consists of three swastikas, the names "GRC" (RCMP) and "Service Secret," and a message in French about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau drugging children.

Josée Madéia Cyr-Charlebois says she alerted both Sûreté du Québec and Quebec's Ministry of Transport on July 21 about the offensive grafitti. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

A 'xenophobic message'

Quebec's Ministry of Transportation told CBC that before it can remove offensive graffiti, the vandalism must be reported to Sûreté du Québec for possible investigation. It's only after the provincial police close their inquiry that the graffiti can be erased, the ministry said.

"It is a matter dealing with the procedures that are in place," said Nomba Danielle, a ministry communications officer.

On Thursday, Danielle confirmed the ministry has now been given the green light to remove the graffiti, and that a contractor would be sent to deal with it.

The swastikas are scrawled on the side of an overpass on Highway 50 near Thurso, Que. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

​