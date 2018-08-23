'Procedures' stall removal of swastikas from Quebec overpass

A western Quebec woman says she's frustrated swastikas and other hate graffiti remain on a highway overpass despite her repeated calls to police and the province to remove it.

Josée Madéia Cyr-Charlebois was driving east on Highway 50 to her home in Saint-André-Avellin​ when she noticed the messages scrawled in black paint on the side of the de la montée Parent overpass near Thurso, Que., about 45 kilometres east of Gatineau.

The graffiti consists of three swastikas, the names "GRC" (RCMP) and "Service Secret," and a message in French about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau drugging children.

The swastikas are scrawled on the side of an overpass on Highway 50 near Thurso, Que. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Cyr-Charlebois immediately contacted Sûreté du Québec and Quebec's Ministry of Transport, and was assured the graffiti would be erased.

One month later, it remains.

Josée Madéia-Charlebois says she first alerted authorities about hateful graffiti painted on a Highway 50 overpass a month ago and it has yet to be removed. 0:48

A 'xenophobic message'

"It's just such an unwelcoming, xenophobic message," Cyr-Charlebois said. "Having so many people driving by and seeing this message is just condoning this message and making it seem like it's totally OK."

Cyr-Charlebois said she's made repeated followup calls to authorities, even offering to paint over the message herself. She posted her concerns on Facebook, and many of her friends have filed their own complaints with authorities.

Quebec's Ministry of Transportation told CBC that before it can remove offensive graffiti, the vandalism must be reported to Sûreté du Québec for possible investigation. It's only after the provincial police close their inquiry that the graffiti can be erased, the ministry said.

"It is a matter dealing with the procedures that are in place," said Nomba Danielle, a communications officer with the ministry.

Danielle confirmed the ministry has now been given the green light to remove the graffiti, and a contractor should get to it in the next week.

Cyr-Charlebois said she's having difficulty explaining to her children why the graffiti remains a month after she reported it. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Cyr-Charlebois said she's having trouble explaining to her young children why the offensive graffiti is allowed to remain in a public place. She worries the failure of authorities to quickly remove hateful messages could breed complacency about racist rhetoric in Quebec.

"If we're not taking it seriously and erasing it, how can we keep it in check?" she asked. "And how can we raise kids in a place, wanting them to speak up against hate, when there are visible expressions of hate?"