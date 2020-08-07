2 injured in crash involving motorcyle, SUV

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital in serious condition after a collision between a motorcyle and an SUV.

The collision happened around 9:20 a.m. Friday at the corner of Montreal Road and Aviation Parkway, Ottawa paramedics wrote in a release.

The pair, both in their 30s, had been riding on the motorcycle. They suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the trauma centre in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.