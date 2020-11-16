Police investigating suspicious death in Val-des-Monts

Quebec provincial police are investigating a suspicious overnight death in Val-des-Monts, Que.

Officers with the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais were called to a home on chemin de la Moisson, in the Perkins sector north of Gatineau, Que., at about 11:30 p.m Sunday.

They found a body and called in the Sûreté du Québec (SQ)'s major crime unit early Monday morning.

The SQ said a man is in custody.

There is no information on the age or gender of the deceased person, but police said they are related to the man that's under arrest.