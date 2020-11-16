Police investigating suspicious death in Val-des-Monts
Officers with the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais were called to a home on chemin de la Moisson, near the village of Perkins, overnight Sunday.
Body discovered overnight at home north of Gatineau
Quebec provincial police are investigating a suspicious overnight death in Val-des-Monts, Que.
Officers with the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais were called to a home on chemin de la Moisson, in the Perkins sector north of Gatineau, Que., at about 11:30 p.m Sunday.
They found a body and called in the Sûreté du Québec (SQ)'s major crime unit early Monday morning.
The SQ said a man is in custody.
There is no information on the age or gender of the deceased person, but police said they are related to the man that's under arrest.