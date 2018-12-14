OPP investigating suspicious death near Westport, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man whose body was found in a residence near Westport, Ont., about 115 kilometres south of Ottawa.

The body was found Thursday morning in a home on Perth Road North, near Foley Mountain Conservation Area.

OPP have deemed the death suspicious, and say a forensic team is investigating.

OPP are not identifying the deceased man.

Anyone with information regarding the man's death is asked to contact Leeds OPP at 613-345-1790 or 1-888-310-1122.