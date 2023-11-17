Content
Police investigate suspicious death after woman's body found in river

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman found in the water near Pakenham, Ont., last weekend.

Rose Kerwin, 50, reported missing Monday, day after body found in river near Pakenham, Ont.

A patch from an officer's uniform reading OPP.
The OPP are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a river near Pakenham, Ont., Sunday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified the body of a woman found in the water near Pakenham, Ont., last weekend.

Rose Kerwin, 50, was reported missing Monday, one day after her body was found in the river west of Ottawa, OPP wrote in a news release Friday morning.

Police said her death is considered suspicious.

They said she had last been seen in Carleton Place, but were unable to say when.

Kerwin's car, a blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan with licence plate CSXW 383 has also been reported missing.

OPP ask anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell camera footage of Kerwin or her vehicle to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

A blue car with snow on top.
Ontario Provincial Police say Rose Kerwin's blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan, with licence plate CSXW383, is currently missing. (Ontario Provincial Police)
