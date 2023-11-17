Police investigate suspicious death after woman's body found in river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified the body of a woman found in the water near Pakenham, Ont., last weekend.

Rose Kerwin, 50, was reported missing Monday, one day after her body was found in the river west of Ottawa, OPP wrote in a news release Friday morning.

Police said her death is considered suspicious.

They said she had last been seen in Carleton Place, but were unable to say when.

Kerwin's car, a blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan with licence plate CSXW 383 has also been reported missing.

OPP ask anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell camera footage of Kerwin or her vehicle to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.