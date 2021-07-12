Man charged with murder in Pikwàkanagàn death

Ontario Provincial Police have charged 27-year-old Zachary Marquardt of Bonnechere Valley Township, Ont., with first-degree murder in the death of a 67-year-old man.

Police have not released the victim's name, but CBC News has learned the man is Ronald Graham of Eganville, Ont.

Officers were called to a home north of Kokomis Inamo, one of the main roads in the Algonquin community about 140 kilometres west of Ottawa, shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victim was 'quite the character'

It's been just a few weeks since the victim's nephew, James Cousineau, surprised him with a visit after nearly a decade of not seeing each other in person.

Cousineau lives in Vancouver but was passing through the area where Graham lived and stopped in to see him. It was the last time he would see his uncle in person.

"Uncle Ronnie was quite the character. He had a great sense of humour. He really enjoyed people and animals," said Cousineau, expressing shock at why anyone would want to hurt his uncle.

"He was always the kind of person that was the first there to help if somebody needed it."

Cousineau says his uncle had been visiting friends over the weekend and decided to stay overnight. He's now looking for answers as to what happened and hopes anyone with information will come forward. (Submitted by James Cousineau)

Post-mortem on Monday

Cousineau says his uncle was visiting friends over the weekend and decided to stay overnight, but he doesn't know what happened the night his uncle died.

Police also charged Marquardt with failing to comply with a probation order. His next scheduled court appearance is July 19.

The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services are also involved in the investigation. A post-mortem is being conducted Monday.

Those with information are asked to contact the OPP's Killaloe detachment. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.