Killaloe OPP investigating after man, 67, found dead

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a suspicious death after a 67-year-old man was found dead early Saturday morning on Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn First Nation, east of Killaloe, Ont.

According to police, officers responded to a call to a residence on a road north of Kokomis Inamo, one of the main roads in the community, shortly before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found the 67-year-old dead at the scene and a 26-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries, who was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The 67-year-old's name hasn't been released.

In a press release, the OPP said it doesn't believe there's a risk to public safety.

Provincial police are investigating the death alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

Those with information are asked to contact the OPP's Killaloe detachment. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.