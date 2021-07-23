Killaloe OPP investigating suspicious death at motel 

Two men have been arrested after a 40-year-old man died at a motel in the township of North Algona Wilberforce, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the motel located along Highway 60, according to a new release.

While Renfrew County's paramedics attempted to save the man's life, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said. The identities of the deceased or the two men arrested have not yet been released.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but officers don't believe there's a risk to the public.

Anyone with information pertaining to the death are asked to contact OPP, with those who want to remain anonymous asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

North Algona Wilberforce is located about 50 kilometres west of Renfrew, Ont., west of Ottawa.