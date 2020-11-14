Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating the city's second homicide of 2020 after a man was found unresponsive Saturday morning outside a gas station.

Officers were called to an Ultramar gas station on boulevard la Vérendrye Ouest shortly after 6:30 a.m.

First responders tried to resuscitate the man, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital, the Gatineau Police Service said in a media release.

Officers cordoned off the scene to investigate the death, which was originally considered suspicious.

Just before 4:45 p.m., police said the case was being treated as a homicide.

Gatineau police are asking anyone who might have information about the man's death to come forward. His name has not been released.