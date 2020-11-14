Gatineau gas station death now a homicide, police say
Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating the city's second homicide of 2020 after a man's body was found Saturday morning outside an Ultramar gas station on boulevard la Vérendrye Ouest.
Unresponsive man was found outside Ultramar station early Saturday morning
Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating the city's second homicide of 2020 after a man was found unresponsive Saturday morning outside a gas station.
Officers were called to an Ultramar gas station on boulevard la Vérendrye Ouest shortly after 6:30 a.m.
First responders tried to resuscitate the man, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital, the Gatineau Police Service said in a media release.
Officers cordoned off the scene to investigate the death, which was originally considered suspicious.
Just before 4:45 p.m., police said the case was being treated as a homicide.
Gatineau police are asking anyone who might have information about the man's death to come forward. His name has not been released.