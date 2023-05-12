Details emerge about suspect in OPP officer's death

Details have emerged about the suspect in the Thursday killing of a police officer in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget.

One Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was shot dead and two others were injured in what OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique is calling an "ambush."

Police identified the officer who was killed as Sgt. Eric Mueller.

One of the injured officers, who is 35, was treated and released from hospital Thursday, while the other, who is in his early 40s, remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police said in a news release Thursday afternoon they arrested 39-year-old Alain Bellefeuille.

Bellefeuille was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. According to the Criminal Code of Canada, murder is automatically considered to be in the first degree when the victim is a police officer.

Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique, left, addresses the media during a press conference in Ottawa. Carrique labeled the event Thursday an 'ambush.' (Jillian Renouf/CBC)

The charge sheet lists Bellefeuille's last known address as being on the same street where the shooting occurred.

Bellefeuille appeared in court via video call Thursday afternoon. He appeared fatigued and spoke with a hoarse voice.

A legal aid lawyer speaking on his behalf told the court that Bellefeuille was "extremely tired" and hadn't slept since the incident occurred. The lawyer said Bellefeuille didn't wish to be questioned by police until he'd had some rest.

The lawyer told the court Bellefeuille has chosen Ottawa-based criminal defence lawyer John Hale as his legal representation.

His next court appearance is set for May 18.

Bellefeuille has three prior convictions, two for traffic violations and one for theft of $5,000 or less.

What we know

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, Mueller and two other officers responded to a report of a gunshot at a home on Laval Street in Bourget, Carrique said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Bourget is located about 50 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa in the municipality of Clarence-Rockland.

When they arrived on scene, all three were shot by someone in the home, OPP said. The officers were taken to hospital in Ottawa, where Mueller died and the other two were treated for their wounds.

Carrique said it is his understanding the residence belonged to the shooter. He labelled the event an "ambush," citing how quickly the officers were shot after arriving.

Other OPP officers later arrived and were able to safely take the accused into custody, Carrique said. Officers from the Ottawa Police Service assisted the OPP Thursday.

OPP officers greet each other between vehicles after Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed in what police are calling an 'ambush' east of Ottawa early Thursday morning. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Carrique said police recovered an unspecified type of long gun at the scene but added that a determination on whether it was the weapon responsible for the officers' injuries is part of the ongoing investigation.

The names of the two injured officers are protected by a statutory publication ban, the courthouse told CBC.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario's police watchdog, is not investigating the case. A spokesperson told CBC in an email it doesn't appear police seriously injured anyone.

'Senseless' tragedy

Charles Bordeleau, who served as Ottawa's chief of police from 2012 to 2019, said he woke Thursday morning to a pit in his stomach.

Bordeleau said he attends a memorial service for slain officers each year, hoping no new officers will be killed on the job.

"But the sad reality is that we continue to add names to that long list of officers who have been killed in the line of duty," he said.

Five Ontario police officers who died in the line of duty this past year were honoured in Toronto on Sunday. Since September, Carrique said 10 officers across Canada have died in the line of duty.

Wreaths sits at the Ontario Police Memorial near Queen's Park in Toronto. Five Ontario police officers who died in the line of duty this past year were honoured in Toronto on Sunday. (CBC)

Mark Baxter, president of the Police Association of Ontario, said officers are angry and frustrated by recent police deaths.

"It's just so senseless and tragic," he said. "We need our police to be safe when they're at work. Policing is a noble and necessary profession."

Baxter said the entire policing community is mourning.

"Everyone who goes to work should be able to get home to their family, to their children, to their partner when their shift is over."