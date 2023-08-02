Survivor of fatal crash previously sentenced for drunk driving

The woman who survived Wednesday morning's fatal car crash in east Ottawa has a history of addiction and was previously sentenced to jail for drunk driving, CBC News has learned.

Shallen Mckay is the sole survivor of the horrific collision at the corner of Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard that killed two men and left both vehicles in flames.

She is a mother of four who has also struggled with mental health issues and trauma, according to a relative and a former coworker.

Ashley Leonard Shaver, who is Mckay's cousin-in-law, said she is hearing from other family members that the woman's condition remains extremely serious.

"The last information I received is that she was being brought in for surgery and that there were no guarantees of her coming out of it at this point," Shaver said.

Shallen Mckay is the sole survivor of the horrific collision at the corner of Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard that killed two others and left both vehicles in flames. (Facebook)

According to Shaver, Mckay has multiple broken bones and internal injuries, and as of Thursday was in a coma.

Shaver said she and Mckay used to be so close that they were together "day in and day out," and even got matching tattoos. But she said Mckay's drunk driving prompted her to cut contact.

"She does have addiction issues, she does have mental health issues, quite extensive trauma also," said Shaver, who said she is sharing the information with CBC in order to provide context about her relative's challenges amid online outcry over the tragedy on Wednesday.

"I think because we are aware of the kind of life that she's had and the trauma, there's a bit more understanding," she said, adding that she in no way condones her decisions about driving.

A coworker, who did not want to be identified, also said Mckay struggled with addiction issues.

Court records show Mckay has a 2018 conviction for operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. According to court documents, her blood alcohol concentration exceeded Ontario's legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

She was also charged with assaulting two police officers on that same day five years ago.

Mckay was sentenced to 30 days intermittent in jail and to probation, as well as a 12-month driving prohibition. That means she would serve her jail time in chunks, rather than all at once.

Mckay faces other charges that remain before the courts. In December 2021, she was charged with mischief, uttering threats and assaulting another person with a dinner plate.

Weeks later, in January 2022, she was charged with breaching bail conditions and assaulting the same victim, as well as two other people, and with damaging a phone at an Ottawa police cell block.

Police have confirmed that a woman in her 30s was driving northbound on St. Laurent when she collided with another vehicle heading west on Montreal Road, though they did not name her.

Two men, aged 41 and 44, died at the scene while a woman was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Insp. Scott Pettis said speed and alcohol are both factors being investigated and early indications suggest the northbound vehicle went through a red light.

Shaver said the investigation should be left to the police.

"The whole family is devastated by the whole scenario. I don't believe any of this should have happened," Shaver said.

"There's no words. We're praying for the lost souls and their families, we're praying for her children, for her children's father."