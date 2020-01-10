Police release surveillance video in Gilmour Street homicide

Ottawa police have released surveillance video of two "persons of interest" in Wednesday morning's shooting that left one man dead and three others injured.

Manyok Akol, 18, died in the Gilmour Street shooting, while two other young men, ages 19 and 20, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The video released Friday afternoon shows two people running down a Centretown street. One was wearing reddish-orange pants and a dark jacket, the other wearing a blue hooded jacket.

Investigators are also asking anyone with surveillance or dash cam video shot between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Wednesday to come forward.

The shooting occurred at a home at 490 Gilmour St. that was being rented out on Airbnb. It has since been removed from the site's listings.

Police also said Friday that one of the three people injured had been released from hospital.