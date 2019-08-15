Discovery of 2 bodies in western Quebec prompts major crime investigation
Quebec provincial police are conducting an investigation after the discovery of two bodies in the Outaouais on Wednesday afternoon.
Bodies found in home in Lac-des-Plages Wednesday
Sûreté du Québec officers were called to the municipality of Lac-des-Plages, about 125 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa, at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Two bodies were found in a home on chemin du Tour-du-Lac, according to the police force.
Its major crime unit is investigating.
No other details were immediately available.