Ottawa police superintendent charged with sexual assault, breach of trust

An Ottawa police superintendent has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust, nearly six months after being suspended amid an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

Ontario Provincial Police laid the charges against Supt. Mark Patterson on Thursday. They include one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault committed while in a position of trust or authority, and one count of breach of trust.

In an email sent to Ottawa police officers Thursday and obtained by CBC News, Chief Eric Stubbs said the charges "stem from incidents that are alleged to have occurred between December 2018 and May 2022, involving one complainant.

"I know this information is very concerning to all of us and the community we serve," he wrote.

Patterson has been suspended since June 15 after allegations of misconduct were made to the Ottawa Police Service professional standards unit.

More to come.