Supercell passed Bourget, Ont., Environment Canada confirms

Environment Canada has confirmed that a supercell passed over the eastern Ontario village of Bourget on Monday night.

Meteorologist Peter Kimbell examined an image of a large cloud hovering above church spires in Bourget — about 50 kilometres east of Ottawa — and then analyzed Doppler radar to determine the storm system's velocity and categorize it.

"It's a pretty good, classic photograph of a wall cloud… the rotating part of a supercell thunderstorm," he said. "It's a fairly classic image of one. We don't see these that often, certainly not in eastern Ontario."

Supercell thunderstorms are simply thunderstorms that have a rotating updraft, Kimbell explained.

"Sometimes the updrafts are rotating and sometimes they develop a cloud that has the feature just like we see on this particular photograph of a rotating wall cloud."

In some cases, a tornado develops underneath a wall cloud, he said, but that didn't seem to be the case with this storm.

Kimbell said the fast-moving thunderstorm in Bourget occurred at about 8 p.m. Monday and that it was fairly brief.

Several people took pictures of the cloud and shared them on social media. (Spotted in Alfred-Plantagenet township/Facebook)

Looks eerily like a funnel cloud, doesn't it? But Environment Canada says supercells only sometimes produce tornadoes. (Spotted in Alfred-Plantagenet township/Facebook)