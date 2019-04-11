Bill that would create time difference in Ottawa-Gatineau not welcomed by all
'I think it would be a huge problem, just the logistics around all that'
A private member's bill to keep Ontario on daylight saving time would create two time zones in the National Capital Region, and not everyone is on board.
Orléans MPP Marie-France Lalonde introduced a private member's bill on Wednesday that would see all of Ontario move clocks forward in March 2020, then leave them there and skip the fall back that would otherwise come in November.
Renée Michaud, for one, doesn't like the idea.
"For a city that is on a border and [with] populations that are always going on one or the other side, it's just another line of separation, of division, of 'You're different from us,' and we want to have our own rules, and we want to be separate," he said.
If Ontario and Quebec could do it at the same time, he'd be OK with it.
"I definitely find that there's already too little sunlight in Canada, it being so north, and I know I need it. Most Canadians have low vitamin D. I take supplements and I would love to have more sunlight all year-round if possible, especially through the cold, winter season," he said.
"If that's the benefit that we're working toward in Ontario, then I think Quebecers would get behind more sunlight and daylight as well, so it would be great to see the two provinces make this decision together."
Syvlie Bertrand thinks it would be tough to do.
"Six months a year it would be fine because we will be on the same page. For the other six months I think it would be a problem because we would never know if we were late, or early, or what time we need to be in the office," she said.
"I have children who are adults now, but I'm thinking about those who have children. I think it would be a huge problem, just the logistics around all that. I don't think it would be a good thing for us on the Quebec side."
