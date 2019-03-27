Skip to Main Content
Ottawa employees on this year's Sunshine List
New

Ottawa employees on this year's Sunshine List

The release of the 2018 Ontario Sunshine List gives a peek into the salaries of provincial public sector employees. We broke down the numbers for Ottawa.
CBC News ·

The release of the 2018 Ontario Sunshine List gives a peek into the salaries of provincial public sector employees. We broke down the numbers for Ottawa.

Search the Ontario Sunshine List

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us