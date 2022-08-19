Ottawa police officer has resigned after being charged with sexual assault

An Ottawa police officer who was charged with sexual assault and breach of trust by Ontario's police watchdog in October of last year has now resigned, Ottawa police say.

Const. Sundeep Singh, who was a patrol officer, had been suspended with pay since February 2021, when the sexual assault is alleged to have occurred.

He resigned Friday while entering a plea in an Ottawa courtroom, Ottawa police said in a news release issued Friday afternoon.

The resignation was "accepted and immediately processed," police said.

Details of the plea in court could not immediately be obtained.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) charged Singh in October 2021 after it received an allegation of sexual assault on Feb. 9, 2021. The SIU said it had allegedly occurred a few days earlier, on or about Feb. 5.

According to Ottawa police board documents, Singh was one of the officers hired in the force's December 2017 class of 14 recruits.

The police service said it had intended to pursue its own disciplinary charges and terminate Singh's employment at a Police Services Act hearing.