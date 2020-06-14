Veteran pilot thankful to be back on ground after mid-air collision

Donald Robertson has replayed the same scene in his mind on repeat for the past 24 hours.

On Sunday afternoon, the seasoned pilot was showing his neighbours the skies in his Cessna 172 airplane when a white blur flashed below his plane, followed by a loud "boom."

The blur? Another aircraft.

Robertson had been hit in mid-air.

"The first thing that went through my mind was, 'This was unbelievable. It can't happen to me,'" the retired commercial pilot said Monday.

Second plane crashes into river

Robertson hung left only to see a large splash as the other aircraft crashed into the river below. The two planes collided over the Ottawa River near Constance Bay, in the city's west end.

While he was worried for the other pilot, Robertson noticed boats arriving to offer help.

Robertson had other concerns. His neighbours, including their three-year-old son, were in his plane.

"I knew there was no damage to the main gear, either left or right," Robertson said, referring to the legs of the plane. "But I wasn't sure what had happened to the nose gear. I knew we had been hit," he said.

After signalling mayday he turned toward Arnprior, Ont., approximately 25 kilometres away, hoping to land.

"I know that people might say, 'Weren't you scared?'" Robertson said. "I didn't have time to be scared. There were things that needed to be done. You got busy doing that and you could be scared later on."

Emergency crews were ready

Another airplane, used earlier to deploy skydivers, flew under Robertson's plane twice to inspect the damage.

Although the front wheel's covering was damaged, the landing mechanisms appeared untouched.

A float plane crashed into the Ottawa River after being involved in a mid-air collision over Constance Bay, in the city's west end Sunday, June 14, 2020. (Supplied by Marc Hallam)

Robertson informed the Arnprior Airport what had happened and asked that emergency crews be ready.

"In case the gear collapsed," he said.

Robertson performed a maneuver called a "low and go," giving a friend on the ground another chance to examine the vehicle's undercarriage.

'Soft landing' attempted

It was recommended by airport staff that Robertson remain close to the grass during his touchdown as a precaution.

The Fitzroy Harbour man was attempting what's referred to as a "soft landing," which means keeping the weight off the front tire for as long as possible.

"But at some point, you know, that nose wheel is going to contact the ground," he said.

The veteran flyer remembers feeling nervous in his final approach toward Arnprior.

"I was committed. I had to do it," he said. "And I just hoped that gear would hold."

Soon the front wheel touched the ground.

"The gear held. We were very fortunate," he said.

Crash remains under investigation

The Transportation Safety Board gathered information Sunday and deployed a crew of investigators to the crash scene Monday.

Only minor injuries in the crash were reported.

When asked on Monday, the pilot of the downed aircraft in the river declined to comment about the incident.

Robertson still doesn't have a clear picture of what caused the crash.

"Obviously two aircraft can't occupy the same airspace at the same time," he said.

Since Sunday, Robertson has thought repeatedly about what he could have done differently, but hasn't come to any major conclusions.

Still, it's nice to have both feet back on the ground again, he said.

"It was a big relief."