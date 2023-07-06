Summer of heatwaves could be in store for Ottawa

The Ottawa area is expected to face a summer of above average temperatures that will make heat waves more likely, as hot humid air drifts north from the United States.

A heat warning this week is expected to end heading into this weekend, according to Environment Canada. Near-normal temperatures are then forecasted for a week or two, but the reprieve is unlikely to last.

Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said the agency is forecasting "above seasonal temperatures" for the rest of the summer. That only increases the chances of another scorcher.

"Certainly the more we see above seasonal temperatures, the more likely it will be to have extreme heat events," Flisfeder said. "But it really is a matter of waiting to see."

He said this year's El Niño isn't the culprit, as that is unlikely to have a significant impact on Ontario until much later in the year.

Instead, the blame lies south of the border.

"Right now, it's really just a push of warmer humid air from the south of the United States," Flisfeder said.

Is the weather normally like this in July? Check the CBC News Climate Dashboard to find out how today's temperatures compare to historical trends. You can search for your town or city and add it as a favourite.

Heat waves a risk to children, elderly

Birgit Isernhagen, member of Ottawa Public Health's extreme heat, cold and smog planning committee, said heat waves can put everyone at risk. But some are more at risk than others, including young children and older adults.

"It's really important to think about how you're going to be spending your time during this prolonged heatwave," she said.

For those who work outside, Isernhagen advises drinking lots of water and wearing sunscreen, a hat and light clothes. She also recommends taking breaks to cool down.

She asked Ottawans to look out for vulnerable people who might need a helping hand.

"If you do see anyone reacting to the extreme heat, it's really important to call 311 and ask them to provide help. The other thing is take that person and put them in the shade and give them something to drink," she said.

"Of course, if you think it's really bad, call 911."

Isernhagen noted that residents can consult an interactive map with places to cool down in Ottawa at ottawapublichealth.ca/BeatTheHeat.