Ottawa day camps to start July 6 with smaller groups, more staff

Summer day camps in Ottawa will go ahead starting July 6, but with smaller groups, more staff and no field trips or swimming, the City of Ottawa said Tuesday.

The new program, dubbed Camp Summer Fun, replaces the city's normal summer camp program. All existing day camp registrations were cancelled last week due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The city said camps have been redesigned to take into account provincial health guidelines and advice from Ottawa Public Health, including physical distancing.

Campers will keep their distance

This year's camps will feature smaller group of children than in previous years. There will be additional staff to help enforce physical distancing and hygiene, and both campers and staff will be screened for symptoms of coronavirus, the city said.

The city will also install equipment including Plexiglas sneeze guards where appropriate, and make use of floor decals to communicate physical distancing requirements.

In situations where physical distancing is impossible or impractical, staff will wear personal protective equipment or cloth face masks, the city said.

Campers will also be encouraged to wear cloth face masks when physical distancing can't be maintained.

"The modified summer camp programs are important to so many families in our community," Mayor Jim Watson said in a statement. "We are providing our children with some fun activities as we enjoy summer and learn to adapt to life in the new normal."

A different look and feel

There will be no field trips, swimming, skating, guest speakers, entertainers or other specialty programming at this year's camps. Instead, the focus will be on physically distanced sports, games and crafts. Activities will be held outdoors whenever possible.

Camps are open to children and youth ages four to 12 years, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with French-language camps available at select locations. The cost is $219 per week.

Parents and guardians hoping to register their kids for the camps can do so online starting Monday, June 15, at 9 p.m.

More information is available on the City of Ottawa website.