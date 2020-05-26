Day camps in Gatineau to go ahead with fewer kids, more staff

Summer day camps will go ahead in Gatineau, Que., but with fewer kids and no outings or swimming because of COVID-19, the city says.

Due to new physical distancing and hygiene measures, camps will welcome half as many young people as usual.

"We consider [camps] an essential service and we know it will be difficult this summer," said Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin during a virtual press conference Tuesday. "It's probably going to be a lot less fun than in the past."

The City of Gatineau will only accept 1,284 children per week between the ages of five and 12 or about half of the program's normal capacity.

Spots will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, said Cédric Tessier, president of the city's executive committee.

Camps will take place over six weeks instead of seven, from July 6 to Aug. 14, to allow staff time to develop and implement the new protocols.

The shape of the camps will also be considerably modified. Outdoor activities will be prioritized and there won't be any offsite outings, due to logistical challenges posed by the need to limit the number of passengers who can travel on buses.

No swimming in public pools will be allowed as they remain closed.

Camps may be cancelled with little notice due to a heat wave, a COVID-19 outbreak or if staffing issues arise, officials said. The city will produce information guides for organizers and parents to help them follow the new measures.

10,000 kids registered in Ottawa

Given the circumstances, the City of Gatineau will have to hire more camp counsellors to supervise children.

In a normal summer, the city hires around 396 counsellors. Another 36 will be hired this year for a total 432, thereby increasing the counsellor-to-child ratio.

The municipality will cover any additional expenses necessary to run the camps, so families won't see an increase in costs, said Tessier.

In Ontario, overnight camps have been cancelled but the fate of day camps remains unclear. The City of Ottawa's website says camps will still go ahead as planned.

Dan Chenier, general manager of the City of Ottawa's recreation, cultural and facility services department, said at a council meeting two weeks ago, that more than 10,000 children have registered for summer camps.

Chenier said the city is planning to run the camps, but is waiting on the province for guidance.

Should there be any cancellations due to COVID-19, the city's website says parents will be refunded without penalty.