Hot summer to sizzle on, forecasts CBC's Ian Black
'It's going to be one of those summers where you need to find yourself a cool spot,' says meteorologist
While Ottawa had a bit of a break from scorching heat this week, CBC meteorologist Ian Black says residents should brace themselves for many more hot days this summer.
Forecasts suggest Ottawa will see above average temperatures for the rest of July, with heat expected to continue until September, said Black.
"It looks like the hot stuff stays in the east, the cold stuff stays out west, on average," he said. "It's going to be one of those summers where you need to find yourself a cool spot."
There will be the odd cool day here and there, he said.
"But on average, indications are it'll be a hot summer."
In late May, Ottawa temporarily opened four community centres to provide residents with sanctuary from the heat. Pools, splash pads and wading pools are also beginning to open across the city.
During last week's heat wave, Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney and Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper called on the city to open a cooling centre downtown as a means of providing relief to residents in more densely populated areas.
With files from CBC's Ian Black
