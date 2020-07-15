Skip to Main Content
Hot summer to sizzle on, forecasts CBC's Ian Black
Ottawa·Video

Hot summer to sizzle on, forecasts CBC's Ian Black

While Ottawa had a bit of a break from scorching heat this week, CBC meteorologist Ian Black says residents should brace themselves for many more hot days this summer. 

'It's going to be one of those summers where you need to find yourself a cool spot,' says meteorologist

CBC News ·
CBC climatologist Ian Black has your summer weather forecast, with more above-normal temperatures expected this year. 1:07

While Ottawa had a bit of a break from scorching heat this week, CBC meteorologist Ian Black says residents should brace themselves for many more hot days this summer. 

Forecasts suggest Ottawa will see above average temperatures for the rest of July, with heat expected to continue until September, said Black.

"It looks like the hot stuff stays in the east, the cold stuff stays out west, on average," he said. "It's going to be one of those summers where you need to find yourself a cool spot."

There will be the odd cool day here and there, he said. 

"But on average, indications are it'll be a hot summer."

In late May, Ottawa temporarily opened four community centres to provide residents with sanctuary from the heat. Pools, splash pads and wading pools are also beginning to open across the city. 

During last week's heat wave, Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney and Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper called on the city to open a cooling centre downtown as a means of providing relief to residents in more densely populated areas. 

With files from CBC's Ian Black

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now