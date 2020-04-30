A group of outdoor enthusiasts that includes a former two-sport Olympian is urging the National Capital Commission (NCC) to open up more of its trails and pathways to public use.

The NCC closed Gatineau Park's trails, shelters and parking lots in late March in order to comply with the Quebec government's restrictions around non-essential gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But according to four-time Olympian Sue Holloway, it's time to rethink that plan, given the role outdoor activity plays in maintaining people's physical and mental health.

"We still want to respect the guidelines," Holloway told CBC Radio's All In A Day Thursday. "But if more of the space was open that local people could access ... that would be great."

'Takes the pressure off'

Holloway was part of the Canadian contingent at both the Summer and Winter Olympics in 1976, first competing in cross-country skiing in Innsbruck and then later in canoeing in Montreal.

Eight years later, she won silver and bronze in canoe sprint at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Holloway was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

She told All In A Day that as the weather warms, busy sidewalks and pathways will become overrun with even more people seeking a bit of fresh air and exercise.

Her group's idea is to have certain Gatineau Park trails open while parking lots remain closed, so as to not encourage people to visit from far away.

"The limited facilities we do have — the sidewalks and pathways — are really overcrowded," Holloway said.

"It's just kind of a disaster waiting to happen. We need more space. And if we have the pathways and Gatineau Park [available], that just takes the pressure off."

The National Capital Commission has closed Gatineau Park to all users, even those who live nearby, until further notice. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

NCC to share plans soon

In a statement, the NCC said it would be revealing in the next few days how it would "respond to evolving public health directives" around the public use of its roads, parks, pathways and trails.

The NCC is already closing a stretch of Queen Elizabeth Driveway in Ottawa to vehicles between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., a move Holloway said was commendable.

She said Canadian health officials have described the risk of contracting COVID-19 while exercising outdoors as "very, very minute."

And after a conversation with CEO Toby Nussbaum earlier this week, Holloway said she came away feeling both she and NCC were largely on the same page.

"I think they want to [allow more outdoor recreation]," she said. "And I think the public can let them know how important this is to them."