Bancroft OPP investigating after baby found dead in parking lot

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the sudden death of a 23-month old child, who was found in a parking lot in Bancroft, Ont.

Police were called to a parking lot on Monck Road on Thursday at around 3:45 p.m., an OPP release said.

The child had no vital signs when they were found, but an ambulance took the child to the hospital, where, shortly after, they were pronounced dead.

The OPP Bancroft Crime Unit and the OPP's Forensic Identification Services are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner on the investigation.

A post mortem exam will be done to determine the cause of death, police said.

Police said they are withholding the identity of the child at this time.