A taste of Sudan: Burger shop teams up with non-profit to help refugee

Coming from a family of immigrants himself, Jamil Bhuya knew it was the right thing to do.

Bhuya, the founder of Ottawa restaurant Burger n' Fries Forever, was recently approached by local resettlement group Refugee 613 with a request: could he create a hamburger to help raise money for a recently arrived Sudanese refugee?

The local non-profit was hoping to help Anaam Ali, a privately sponsored refugee from the northeast African country, cover some the costs of associated with her resettlement needs and her education.

Bhuya jumped at the opportunity.

"They chose Canada, just like my family did when they came as immigrants," he told CBC Radio's All In A Day last week.

"This is still an issue, and there are small subtle ways that we can help that will have a big impact in the long run."

We talk to the founder of BFF and the director of Refugee 613 on how a special hamburger is helping raise money for newcomers to the city. 11:34

Sudanese fusion food

The first thing Bhuya did was dive into the online world of Sudanese recipe blogs, "googling like crazy" to figure out what, exactly, the cuisine involved.

He eventually came up with a burger he's called Mishon Accepted: a beef patty topped with a cucumber-tomato salad called jibna salataa and the namesake mish, a spicy Sudanese yogurt made with feta cheese and nigella seeds.

It's also smothered with a healthy amount of ful medames, an Egyptian fava bean stew that's also popular in Sudanese cuisine, Bhuya said, thanks to the two countries' close historical ties.

"We do a monthly burger, so we're always trying to go with something unique, off-kilter, so to speak," he said.

"We were able to come up with something that was still familiar for the community here … something very citrusy, lemony, a bit garlicky with the beans and the stew."

The burger will available until the end of May, and one dollar from each sale will go towards helping Ali.

Funding cut

Refugee 613 director Louisa Taylor said the burger project comes as her non-profit group — created in 2015 to co-ordinate refugee resettlement efforts and share information about resettlement issues — is facing a funding cut introduced by the new Progressive Conservative government.

"It's not a huge shock to us. We did know it was coming. The core of our work from the beginning has been funded by the province of Ontario, that's the work where we are supporting private sponsors and other stakeholders, other volunteers," Taylor said.

"We knew after the new government came in that that funding was likely not to continue. And that was confirmed a few months back."

Taylor said while Refugee 613's provincial funding ran out at the end of March, donations they'd been "saving for a rainy day" will let them keep going for awhile.

"But we do want to get word out that this work — which we know has impact, and is helping to build a strong healthy Ottawa — can't continue unless we all do a little bit more," she said.